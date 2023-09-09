Badminton star Saina Nehwal offers prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain

Ujjain: Badminton Star Saina Nehwal along with her parents offered prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district on Saturday.

She also attended Aarti of Baba Mahakal (Lord Shiva) held at 7:30 am in the temple. On the occasion, she sat in the Nandihal of the temple and worshipped the lord. During this, priest Sanjay Guru performed the rituals of the puja.

The Mahakal temple committee also honoured Nehwal by presenting Baba Mahakal’s photo and prasad.

Meanwhile, Saina Nehwal told reporters, “I have been believing in God since childhood. I feel very good when I visit religious places and offer prayers. Today, I worshipped Baba Mahakal, I am very happy and my family is also with me.” Speaking about her comeback, she said that there was a little pain in her knee but she was trying her best to come back. She said she was seeking advise from her doctor and physio and hoped that she would come back soon.

When asked about joining politics, she said, “Not now, I am enjoying my life now and playing well. No one knows about the future but I feel very good where I am right now.” Earlier on Saturday early morning, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and Indian cricketer Shikhar Dawan also visited Ujjain and offered prayers to Baba Mahakal. They also attended the Bhasma Aarti performed here.

‘Bhasma aarti’ (offering with ashes) is a famous ritual here. It is performed during the ‘Brahma Muhurta’ between around 3:00 and 5:30 in the morning.