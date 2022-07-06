Badshah surprises his fans by including a fan-made hook step in ‘Chamkeela Chehra’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:30 PM, Wed - 6 July 22

Badshah dropped the music video for ‘Chamkeela Chehra’ after leaving music lovers in awe with his first authentic international collaboration, ‘Voodoo’. Alongside Badshah, the ‘Chamkeela Chehra’ music video also features Sonia Rathee. The fourth track on Badshah’s ‘Retropanda’ album part 1, the music video comes after the collaborations ‘Jugnu’ with Nikhita Gandhi, ‘Tabahi’ with Tamannaah, and ‘Hosh’ ft. Aastha Gill.

Despite the audio being released in April, the music video has just been released. Directed by Punit J Pathak, the video leaves us all amazed by Badshah’s hidden geek appearance, accompanied by a fascinating story. The video shows a very interesting bank robbery, which is played with charm by Sonia Rathee.

Following the release of the song’s audio version, several dancers in India began to make dance reels to the song using very flowing dance steps. This became a popular trend on reels. The music video surprises the audience with Badshah and Sonia dancing to the same catchy hook step.

“I wanted to pay a small tribute to my fans who have shown an abundance of love for my songs. I also wanted to thank them for making a slick dance move right after the audio was dropped. When I saw this choreography trending on this song, I decided to attribute it to all the lovely people who made this happen and what other than incorporating it into the music video,” shared Badshah.