Bala Adalat to safeguard child rights: TSCPCR Chairman

Kothagudem: Collective efforts are needed for the protection of child rights, said Telangana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TSCPCR) chairman J Srinivas Rao.

He said the commission was taking steps for creating awareness among the public and officials at the village level. In order to safeguard child rights it was planned to conduct Bala Adalat’s across the State and it was the first of its kind initiative.

Srinivas Rao addressed an awareness meeting here on Monday. Police, Anganwadi workers, representatives of non-governmental organisations attended the meeting. He informed the first Bala Adalat was going to be held at Bhadrachalam in the district on Tuesday from 10 am to 4 pm.

The commission was committed to the protection of child rights and those below 18 years of age should attend the Adalat and present their issues before the commission. The Bala Adalat was aimed to take justice to the doorsteps of the children, he added.

He urged the officials concerned to make the Adalat at Bhadrachalam a success.

Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt speaking on the occasion said the police were quickly responding to the issues related to the children. Operation Smile was being implemented in an effective manner in the district.

Additional Collector Anudeep D said the district administration was making committed efforts to make Kothagudem a ‘child-friendly’ district. The commission members Ch Raga Jyothi, A Shobha Rani, B Aparna and Y Brundadhar Rao. District Welfare Office Varalakshmi and others were present.

