Bandh observed in Adilabad for attacks against Hindus in Bangladesh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 August 2024, 07:20 PM

Adilabad: In protest of attacks against Hindus in Bangladesh, a day-long bandh call given by right wing outfits including the ABVP, Vishwahindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal went off peacefully with commercial establishments remaining closed here on Tuesday.

A rally was taken out covering important junctions of the town. The participants demanded everyone to condemn the attacks against Hindus in Bangladesh. They said Hindus were being murdered and assaulted in the neighbouring country witnessing a political turmoil.