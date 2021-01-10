Bandi Sanjay making baseless allegations against govt: Puvvada

Ajay Kumar along with the Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy inaugurated an integrated vegetable and meat market near NSP camp area here

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Sunday said BJP leaders were short-sighted and were not able to see the development that has taken place and the developmental works under progress here.

Lashing out at BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who during his recent visit to Khammam made caustic remarks against the TRS and himself, Ajay Kumar said BJP leaders were resorting to mudslinging and making baseless allegations against the TRS party and against him with an eye on the ensuing municipal corporation elections.

Ajay Kumar along with the Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy inaugurated an integrated vegetable and meat market near NSP camp area here.

Addressing a public meeting on the occasion, Ajay Kumar said he has already shown his and the TRS might to the BJP leader in GHMC elections in Kukatpally Assembly segment for which he was election in-charge. And the same would be repeated in Khammam municipal polls.

Stating that he always stood for values and was never involved in corruption, the Minister said he was ready for any action if the BJP leaders could prove the charges leveled against him.

He questioned why the BJP state leaders remained silent when the NDA government led by BJP merged seven mandals of Telangana with Andhra Pradesh along with Sileru 440 MW hydro-power project.

He also sought to know why the Central government was not constructing a steel factory at Bayyaram as mentioned in AP State Bifurcation Act and why Khammam city was not included in the Smart City programme.

