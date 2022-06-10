Bandi Sanjay put under house observation over protest on RTC fare hike

Photo: ANI

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party’s Telangana President Bandi Sanjay Kumar has been put under house observation on Friday over a protest against Road Transport Corporation (RTC) fare hike in the state.

“Bandi Sanjay Kumar has been put under house observation over a protest on RTC fares hike in Telangana,” Banjara Hills Station House Officer Shiva Chandra said.

Sanjay had given a call to move to Jubliee Bus Station and talk with the passengers to enquire about the bus fare charges hike.

According to the Banjara Hills police, Sanjay has been kept in house observation as BJP leader Jitta Balakrishna Reddy was arrested last night.

The police said that they had a doubt that Sanjay will stage a dharna, and hence “was kept in house observation”.

In a separate incident, Jitta Balakrishna Reddy was arrested for allegedly hate speech and inciting violence during an event organised to celebrate the Telangana Formation Day on June 2. Bandi Sanjay has been booked by the Rachakonda Police regarding the same event.