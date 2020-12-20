Bang utensils during PM’s Mann ki Baat: Farmers appeal to citizens

The same way the PM had asked the country to bang utensils, we appeal to the entire country to bang utensils in throughout the duration of his Mann Ki Baat programme, said Bharatiya Kisan Union leader

New Delhi: Leaders of several farmers’ unions have appealed to people in the country to bang utensils to drown out Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat on December 27.

“On December 27, the Prime Minister will speak in his Mann Ki Baat. The same way the PM had asked the country to bang utensils for Corona, we appeal to the entire country to bang utensils in your houses throughout the duration of his program to drown out his Mann Ki Baat,” Jagjit Singh Dalewala, leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union said.

Earlier in March, PM Modi had appealed to citizens to come out to their balconies and clap their hands and clang utensils to express their gratitude to the medical professionals combating the coronavirus outbreak.

The farmer leader further said that they had also decided to make the Haryana toll plaza free from December 25 to December 27.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of Delhi since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws- Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.