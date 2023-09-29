| Bangladesh Beat Sri Lanka By Seven Wickets In World Cup Warm Up Match

Nissanka made his 68 off 64 balls with eight fours and a six, while de Silva took 79 deliveries to score 55 with two fours and a six.

By PTI Published Date - 10:42 PM, Fri - 29 September 23

Guwahati: Bangladesh handed Sri Lanka a crushing seven-wicket defeat in their first warm-up match of the ICC ODI World Cup, here on Friday to make a winning start.

Chasing 264, Bangladesh rode on half-centuries from top-order batters Tanzid Hasan (84), Litton Das (61) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (67 not out) to romp home in 42 overs at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

Hasan cracked 10 fours and two sixes to make a sturdy 84 off 88 balls, while Das hit 10 fours in his 56-ball 61. The two batters added 131 for the opening wicket.

Mushfiqur Rahim remained unbeaten on 35.

Earlier in the day, opting to bat Sri Lanka were bowled out for 263 in 49.1 overs with Pathum Nissanka and Dhananjaya de Silva scoring fifties.

Opening batter Nissanka added 104 for the first wicket with Kusal Perera (34) but despite getting a strong start, Sri Lanka’s middle-order could not capitalise.

Brief scores:

Sri Lanka: 263 all out in 49.1 overs (Pathum Nissanka 68, Kusal Perera 34, Dhananjaya de Silva 55; Mahedi Hasan 3/36) lost to Bangladesh 264 for 3 in 42 overs (Tanzid Hasan 84, Litton Das 61, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 67 not out, Mushfiqur Rahim 35 not out; Lahiru Kumara 1/30) by 7 wickets.