Bank of Baroda signs MoU with STPI to support startups

Under this programme, 15 dedicated startup branches are operational across the major startup hubs including Hyderabad

By | Business Bureau | Published: 10:06 pm

Hyderabad: Bank of Baroda signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) and AIC STPINEXT to support startups across India under its Baroda Startup Banking programme.

Under this programme, 15 dedicated startup branches are operational across the major startup hubs — Hyderabad, Gurugram, Delhi, Noida, Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Pune, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Kolkata, Indore and Kochi.

Under the initiative, there will be dedicated and trained bank officials who will act as a single touch point. There will be a bouquet of tailor-made banking products for startups as well as an array of services provided at preferential rates by service providers in the fields of cloud computation, co-working spaces, taxation, accounting and legal services.

Speaking on the MoU, Akhil Handa, chief digital officer, Bank of Baroda said, the bank is continuously working towards designing innovative banking products and services, which meet the specialised banking requirements of startups.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .