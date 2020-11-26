Barack may score in Mumbai

False rails will be announced on the race day

Mumbai: The Pesi Shroff-trained Barack, who has been well prepared, is expected to score in the Abeeta Plate 1400 metres, the feature event of the opening day of the winter season which is being held after a long gap here on Friday. False rails will be announced on the race day.

SELECTIONS

1. Romanesque 1, Thea’s Pet 2, Colosseum 3

2. Beemer 1, Genau 2, Take It Easy 3

3. Barack 1, Sultan Suleiman 2, Mystic Bay 3

4. Faldo 1, Caesar 2, Honourable Eyes 3

5. Sunrise Ruby 1, Bostonia 2, Mount Moriah 3

6. Enigma 1, Fuhrer 2, Monarch 3

7. Leopard Rock 1, Costa Rica 2, Powerful Lady 3

8. Guarnerius 1, Belenus 2, Monk 3

Day’s Best: Leopard Rock.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7 & 8.

1st Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

2nd Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

3rd Treble: 6, 7 & 8.

