BARC scientist commits suicide after argument with wife

Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) A young scientist at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) allegedly hanged himself after a brawl with his wife at his official quarters in Anushakti Nagar, police said here on Saturday.

The incident took place on Thursday and the deceased scientist has been identified as Anuj Tripathi, hailing from Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) and working in the BARC biotech department since 2011, said Trombay Police Station Senior Police Inspector Siddheshwar Gove.

On the morning of January 28, Anuj and his wife Saroj reportedly had a fierce argument over the feeding of their two minor sons, aged 5 and 3, after which he went to the bedroom and hanged himself from the ceiling fan with a tower, the official said.

Saroj and other neighbours rushed Tripathi – who has been working in the BARC for the past 10 years – to a nearby hospital but he was declared dead on admission, Gove said.

No suicide note has been recovered from Tripathi’s home and the Trombay Police have registered a case of accident death while a probe is on to determine the circumstances leading to the extreme step by the deceased scientist.