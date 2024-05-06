BASF’s Efficon insecticide launched

Upon application, Efficon quickly stops insects from feeding and plant injury. It provides long lasting residual control due to its systemic properties.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 May 2024, 07:22 PM

Upon application, Efficon quickly stops insects from feeding and plant injury. It provides long lasting residual control due to its systemic properties.

Hyderabad: Chemical solutions company BASF launched its Efficon, an insecticide, which helps farmers in tackling pests. Efficon insecticide effective on multiple life stages of target pests like Aphids, Jassids and White flies.

Upon application, Efficon quickly stops insects from feeding and plant injury. It provides long lasting residual control due to its systemic properties.

Also Read One held for selling spurious seeds in Hyderabad

“Efficon will help Indian farmers in effective and long duration protection against insect pests in wide variety of crops like cotton and vegetables.

Efficon is also highly compatible with non-target organisms and beneficial insects, including pollinators, when applied according to label instructions,” said Giridhar Ranuva, Business Director Agricultural Solutions, BASF India.