Bay Window expands its presence in Hyderabad with a gallery in Gachibowli

Bay Window is dedicated to curating the perfect mid-luxury lifestyle for homes while addressing gaps within the home-decor landscape.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:42 PM, Sun - 8 October 23

Hyderabad: Bay Window has opened its gallery in Gachibowli, which is spread over 6,000 sft and follows the success of their flagship store located in Jubilee Hills spread across an impressive 30,000 sft.

Founded by Hyderabad-based entrepreneurs Siddhant Anand and Shivani Anand, Bay Window is dedicated to curating the perfect mid-luxury lifestyle for homes while addressing gaps within the home-decor landscape. The Gachibowli gallery represents a significant expansion of their vision, offering an even wider array of meticulously curated home decor solutions to discerning customers.

Bay Window transcends mere aesthetics, encapsulating the essence of comfort, style, and functionality without compromising on quality or affordability. From the family of seasoned experts in the field – Khazana Group, the brand strives to create spaces that reflect individual personalities and lifestyles, a press release said.

Siddhant Anand said, “We have an ambitious plan to roll out across 10 major cities in the next 3 years.”