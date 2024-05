| Saptarshi Secures Win On Day One Of 3rd Marvel International Open

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 May 2024, 12:16 AM

GM Saptarshi Roy Chowdhury (right) during the chess tournament in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: Grandmaster Saptarshi Roy Chowdhury defeated Mangalapalli Vidyadhar to open his account on the first day of the 3rd Marvel International Open FIDE Rated Tournament at Johnson Grammar School, Habsiguda, Hyderabad on Wednesday.

In the other clashes, FIDE masters J Ramakrishna, Akash Thakur, Md Imran also recorded victories against their respective opponents.

Results: Round-One: GM Saptarshi Roy Chowdhury (1) bt Mangalapalli Vidyadhar (0), Kumara Sandilya Somanchi (0) lost to FM Akash Thakur (1), O Kushal (1) bt Siddharth Chodisetti (0), Likethaksh Peruka (0) lost to Bharatkumar Reddy (1), FM Md Imran (1) bt Arka Ram Mahankali (0), Aadhyan Kukudala (0) lost to FM J Ramakrishna (1), Ramakrishna Perumalla (1) bt Naga Sivasai Divya (0), Akshith Done (0) lost to Nihal Swarna (1).