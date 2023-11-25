Bayern Munich claim Bundesliga summit with Harry Kane’s sole goal

Kane's 18th goal in 12 league matches made him the sole Englishman to achieve 18 goals in a Bundesliga season.

By IANS Published Date - 02:25 PM, Sat - 25 November 23

Cologne: England skipper Harry Kane scores as Bayern Munich beat FC Koln 1-0 on Friday to go top of the table.

It was Kane’s 18th goal in 12 league matches as he became the only Englishman to score 18 times in a Bundesliga season. Kane finished from close range in the 20th minute after Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s shot was cleared off the line. Choupo-Moting, Sane and Kingsley Coman missed chances to double Bayern’s advantage

Bayern leads Bayer Leverkusen, who play their match on Saturday, by one point as a result of the victory. If they triumph at Werder Bremen, Leverkusen—the only other undefeated team in the German Bundesliga—will take the top rank back.

England’s record goalscorer now has 22 goals in 17 appearances in all competitions for Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Davie Selke had a rare chance for Cologne, who drop to the bottom of the table, but failed to beat Manuel Neuer with a header at the back post.

Coman hit the crossbar in the second half, and the hosts then offered little as an attacking threat as Bayern took the victory.