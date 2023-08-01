| Bcci Announces Release Of Invitation To Tender For Title Sponsor Rights For Own Events

By ANI Published Date - 06:20 PM, Tue - 1 August 23

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the release of Invitation to Tender for Title Sponsor Rights for BCCI Events.

The BCCI invites bids from reputed entities for acquiring the Title Sponsor Rights.

“The detailed terms and conditions governing the tender process including eligibility requirements, process for submissions of bids, rights and obligations, etc. are contained in the ‘Invitation to Tender’ (ITT) which will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of INR 1,00,000 (Indian Rupees One Lakh Only) plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax.

The procedure to procure the ITT documents is enlisted in Annexure A to this notice. The ITT will be available for purchase till August 21, 2023,” BCCI said in an official statement.

“Interested parties are requested to email the details of payment made for the purchase of the ITT to titlesponsor.itt@bcci.tv, as per the procedure laid down in Annexure A. It is clarified that the ITT documents shall be shared only upon the confirmation of payment of the non-refundable ITT fee,” the statement further read. Any interested party wishing to submit a bid is required to purchase the ITT.

However, only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the ITT and subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein shall be eligible to bid. It is clarified that merely purchasing the ITT does not entitle any person to bid.

BCCI reserves the right to cancel or amend the bidding process at any stage in any manner without providing any reason. Earlier last week, BCCI announced the senior men’s team schedule for 16 International matches comprising 5 Tests, 3 ODIs, and 8 T20Is in the home season 2023-24.