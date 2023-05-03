BCCI starts search for India women’s team head coach

After Ramesh Powar was transferred to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, the position has been vacant

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited applications for the position of head coach of India women’s team, according to ESPNcricinfo.

After Ramesh Powar was transferred to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru before the women’s T20 World Cup earlier this year, the position has been vacant.

Batting coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar was put in charge of the team for the T20 World Cup, where India suffered a defeat against Australia in the semi-finals.

As per the ESPNcricinfo, according to a BCCI statement, the applicant must have played international cricket, or be at least an NCA Level C-certified coach, or have a similar certification from a reputable organisation, as well as experience coaching an international team for one season or a T20 franchise for two seasons.

The head coach is also expected to “address the media as instructed by BCCI from time to time” in addition to establishing a strong team, developing the women’s coaching system, and monitoring fitness and high-performance standards.

Powar took over the team after WV Raman’s stint expired in 2021. Under him, India drew the one-off Tests in England and Australia in 2021 and stopped Australia’s record 26-match winning streak in ODIs, although they were eliminated in the league stage of the 50-over World Cup in 2022.

Last year, they won silver at the Commonwealth Games before blanking England 3-0 in an ODI series in England. His last series as captain was India’s triumphant T20 Asia Cup campaign in October.