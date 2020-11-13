Beauty tips for the perfect Deepavali Look

Follow this quick skincare routine and get that festive glow

The days running up to Deepavali are more hectic than wedding season in terms of cleaning, shopping, house decoration etc., which generally dampens your mood leaving you look exhausted, tired and dull at the end of the day.

Deepavali involves joy, celebrations, family dinner and a whole lot of great excitement. As we immerse ourselves in the festivities, women and men set to sparkle brighter than the fireworks and shine more than the diyas to look perfect.

Most of us seek quick solutions to fix our beauty woes and tend to laden up the skin with numerous varieties of chemical laden costly cosmetics to look natural, youthful and evergreen.

As you indulge in family gatherings and step out to celebrate, it’s time to get radiant glow with organic homemade ingredients for Deepavali which is an absolute favourite with most Indians.

Here are simple things to shine brighter than the festive lights from comforts of your home.

Start taking care of the skin and hair a few weeks before. Night time cleansing is an absolute must, especially for city dwellers.

Chemical air pollutants, dirt and grime hang in the air. They are potent skin irritants. Make up should also be removed at night. All these can cause dryness of the skin, or disrupt the normal acid-alkaline balance of the skin, leading to rashes and other eruptive conditions, like pimples and acne.

As Deepavali approaches, the weather also changes. Seasonal changes also influence the skin. The humidity becomes less and the skin loses moisture to the atmosphere. So, one need to keep the skin moisturised and also protect it from sun exposure.

For normal to dry skin, cleanse twice a day, with a cleansing gel, containing ingredients like aloe vera. Massage the cleanser lightly into the skin and remove it with moist cotton wool. Then apply rose water or skin tonic, using cotton wool.

During the day, use a sunscreen, before going out in the sun. Or, use moisturiser, if you are indoors. Moisturisers are available in cream and liquid form. For dry skin, at night, after cleansing, apply a nourishing cream and massage it on the face. Wipe off with moist cotton wool. You can apply a serum afterwards.

Oily skins also need moisture. But, if they apply creams, they can get pimples. To moisturise oily skin, mix one teaspoon pure glycerin with 100 ml rose water. Keep it in an airtight jar in the fridge. Use a little of this lotion after cleansing. This moisturises the skin, without making it oily. Use cleansing milk or face wash to clean the skin.

The use of facial scrubs helps to brighten the skin and add a glow. Use a facial scrub twice a week. Mix ground almonds (badaam) or rice powder with curd and a pinch of Haldi. You can also add dried and powdered orange and lemon peels. Apply on the face and rub gently on the skin with small circular movements. Then wash off with water.

As Deepavali and winter approach, try some home remedies to relieve dryness. Grate carrots and apply on the face for 15 to 20 minutes. Carrot is rich in Vitamin ‘A’ and good for nourishing the skin in winter. It suits all skin types.

Mix half a teaspoon honey, one teaspoon rose water and one teaspoon dried milk powder. Mix into a paste and apply on the face. Remove after 20 minutes with water. Suits normal to dry skin. Applying mayonnaise or egg yolk on the skin also helps to relieve dryness. Suits dry skin.

Nourish the hair with oil treatments once or twice a week. Heat olive oil and apply on the scalp and hair. Then dip a towel in hot water, squeeze out the water and wrap the hot towel around the head, like a turban. Keep it on for 5 minutes. Repeat the hot towel wrap 3 or 4 times. This helps the hair and scalp absorb the oil better.

Egg white is a wonderful natural cleanser for oily hair and its protein content helps to add body. Apply egg white on the hair about half-an-hour before your shampoo. To nourish dry hair, massage egg yolk or mayonnaise into the scalp. Leave it on for half an hour and then wash the hair. It helps to soften the hair and is very useful for hair that has suffered damage through colouring, straightening or perming.

If your hair is looking dull give it a quick conditioning treatment before your shampoo. Mix one teaspoon each of vinegar and honey with one egg. Beat them together well. Massage the mixture into the scalp. Then wrap the hair in a hot towel for twenty minutes, before washing the hair. Your hair will have more body and look shiny and manageable.

Give your hair a tea-water and lemon rinse after shampoo, to add shine. Boil used tea leaves again in enough water. After boiling, you should have about 4 cups of tea-water. Cool and strain it. Then add the juice of a lemon and use it as a last rinse after shampoo.

