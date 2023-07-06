Thursday, Jul 6, 2023
Manhunt underway for culprit behind hoax bomb call to mosque

The miscreant had called the National Police helpline 112 and claimed that terrorists had planted a bomb on the premises of the Azam Mosque

By IANS
Published Date - 11:30 AM, Thu - 6 July 23
Bengaluru: A manhunt has been launched for the miscreant who made a hoax bomb call to a mosque in communally-sensitive Shivajinagar locality in the city, police said on Thursday.

The incident had created panic and tension among the locals and police. Following the incident late on Wednesday night, a search operation was carried out. Notably, the miscreant had called the National Police helpline 112 and claimed that terrorists had planted a bomb on the premises of the Azam Mosque of Shivajinagar. Immediately, the officials of fire force and emergency services, police department, bomb disposal squad were rushed to the spot and a search operation was conducted. Preliminary inquiries have indicated that the call was made from outside Bengaluru to create panic and tension. Shivajinagar police have lodged a case and are investigating it.

