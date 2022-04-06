Bengaluru woman held in star hotel cash theft case in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:28 PM, Wed - 6 April 22

Hyderabad: The Punjagutta police solved the Rs.1 lakh cash theft reported from a temporary stall in a star hotel here last week and arrested a woman, from whom Rs.83,000 was recovered.

The suspect, identified as Moon Moon Hussaini (48), from Bengaluru, was earlier involved in two similar cases. Police said she looked for events held at hotels and other venues and stole valuables from crowded places. Similarly, she allegedly stole Rs.1 lakh from the counter of a stall set up as part of an exhibition at a star hotel in Banjara Hills.

According to the complainant, Sandeep Sharma, a textile designer from Maharashtra and the organiser of the stall, the incident occurred between March 29 and 31. On realising cash was missing, Sharma enquired with the hotel security, who verified CCTV footage and found visuals of an unidentified woman in a formal suit moving suspiciously at the counter.

The Punjagutta police then identified and traced her to another star hotel here, from where she was arrested.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .