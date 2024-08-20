Betrothed couple killed in road accident in Kothagudem

Tati Prasad (25) and Nagamani (19) died in a road accident in Mulakalapalli mandal in Kothagudem district, who were betrothed just a few days ago.

Published Date - 20 August 2024

Kothagudem: In a tragic incident, a betrothed couple, whose engagement was conducted just a few days ago, died in a road accident at VK Ramavaram in Mulakalapalli mandal in Kothagudem district.

The man Tati Prasad (25) of Tummalacheruvu village in Aswapuram mandal and Nagamani (19) of Kamalapuram in Mulakalapalli mandal in the district were betrothed a few days ago, with both the families still looking for a muhurtham to fix for their wedding.

However, the duo met with an accident while they were going to Dummugudem on a tractor fitted with a cultivator during the late night hours of Monday.

Both lost their lives in the incident as the tractor overturned while navigating a sharp curve on the road. The local SI Rajashekhar visited the spot and booked a case in connection with the accident.