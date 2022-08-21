Better days are coming: Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty has been one of the most talked about actors in Bollywood who has won hearts with her stunning looks and acting prowess. The actor is known for giving out some positive vibes with her words of wisdom on social media.

Recently Rhea shared a beautiful post on Instagram recently as she penned down her thoughts. The note on Instagram read, “Better days are coming they are called Saturday and Sunday #rhenew (sic).”

The diva was seen wearing a black spaghetti top along with ripped jeans, She kept her hair open and her natural make-up look was on point. While the actor was seen coming up with some amazing writing skills she is also very actively focusing on her stunning comeback.

Rhea Chakraborty has recently been seen in Rumy Jafry directed ‘Chehre’ opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.