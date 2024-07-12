Bhatti to meet Odisha CM to discuss Naini coal block issue

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 July 2024, 10:36 AM

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka is meeting Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Mahji to discuss various issues related to the Naini coal block allocated to Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) on Friday morning.

The Deputy Chief Minister is likely to request the cooperation of the Odisha government in the opening and smooth running of Naini coal mine. He will also discuss Naini coal mine allocation, various types of permits, power generation and other issues with the Odisha Chief Minister.

During the discussion between the two leaders, issues such as acceleration of enumeration and extraction of trees from forest land that were diverted to start mining operations in the Naini coal mine. Finalize R&R package of Project Displaced Families (PDFs) to avoid any conflict of interest with support from local administration and local habitations for holding Rehabilitation and Periphery Development Advisory Committee (RPDAC) meetings as soon as possible. Further, assistance from the local administration and police department to run the Naini mine smoothly in a favorable environment, will come up for discussion during the meeting.

The meeting also will discuss transfer of private land belonging to Naini Coal Mine in favor of SCCL by the Mutation & Revenue Department. Strengthening and widening of Chhendipada-Janapadu road by R&B Department to make the road suitable for coal transportation and early completion of the HT line from Zaragada to Chendipadu.

The centre has allotted Naini Coal Mine in Angul district of Odisha to Singareni in 2015. All necessary permits and approvals for the grounding of the Naini coal block were received by March 23. Recently, the Odisha Forest Department handed over the forest land to SCCL. It is estimated that the Naini Coal mine, at full capacity, will generate an annual revenue of around Rs. 500 crore.

The Naini Coal Mine will directly or indirectly provide employment to around 1200 people. Besides Naini Coal Mine, the SCCL also proposes to set up a 2 x 800 MW Thermal Power Plant (TPP) in Angul District near Naini Coal Mine to utilize coal produced from Naini Coal Mine.

The SCCL is making all efforts to ground the Naini coal mine as per schedule to supply coal to the power sector.