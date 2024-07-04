BRS leader Praveen Kumar questions Bhatti’s silence over SI’s suicide attempt

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 July 2024, 08:50 PM

Kothagudem: BRS leader RS Praveen Kumar objected to Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka failure to respond to the suicide attempt of Aswaraopet Sriramula Srinivas.

In a message posted on X he said the SI was on a ventilator in the ICU and wanted to say something but was not in a condition to speak. The SI’s miserable condition reminded of the generational oppression of the poor.

Praveen Kumar noted that as per information available to him until Thursday morning no case has been registered against the accused under BNS 108 and SC/ ST Atrocities Act. If the accused CI was attached to the IGP office, would everyone forget the tragedy, he posed.

Vikramarka, who responding to the death a farmer B Prabhakar Chowdhary, was silent over the suicide attempt by SI belonging to to an oppressed community and was discriminated against, he pointed out.

This was the way the Congress government was dealing with the cases in which people from marginalised sections end up as victims of discrimination and oppression, he added.