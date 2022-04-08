BHEL, Hyderabad sets up Methanol plant

Published Date - 06:40 PM, Fri - 8 April 22

Hyderabad: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) established a pilot-scale of 0.25 metric tons per day capacity methanol plant in Hyderabad, which generates methanol from high ash Indian coal.

Methanol as an alternative fuel for automobiles is under trials in the country. The plant demonstrates indigenously developed fluidised bed gasification technology suitable for high ash Indian coal to produce syngas from coal. Syngas is then converted to methanol, union Minister of Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

As per the annual report of Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals for the year 2021-22, the installed methanol production capacity of the country for the year 2020-21 is 4.74 Lakh MT per annum, he said while replying to MP Jagdambika Pal.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) organized round table to promote electric mobility on December 4, 2021. Issues linked to successful implementation of Production Linked Incentive (PLI) on Auto & Auto components and Advance Chemistry Cell (ACC) was deliberated. Ministers and Secretaries of different State, besides various industry leaders of auto sector also participated in the round table, he added.

