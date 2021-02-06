BHEL reports Rs 217 crore loss in December quarter

The consolidated net profit of the firm was Rs 161.81 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2019, a BSE filing stated.

New Delhi: State-run engineering firm BHEL on Saturday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 217.86 crore for the October-December quarter due to lower revenues.

The consolidated net profit of the firm was Rs 161.81 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2019, a BSE filing stated. Total income of the company dipped to Rs 4,532.39 crore in the quarter from Rs 5,827.74 crore in the same period a year ago.

About the impact of pandemic, the company said, “During the quarter, the group operations recovered as compared to Q2/20-21 (second quarter this fiscal), but pre-Covid level of operations are yet to be achieved. Based on its assessment of business/economic conditions as on date, the company expects to recover the carrying value of its assets.”