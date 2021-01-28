Bhubaneswar’s oldest police station introduces ‘Public-Friendly-Park’

Chandaka Police Station which is five kilometres away from Bhubaneswar comes under the Commissionerate Police.

By | Published: 1:19 pm

Bhubaneswar: Chandaka Police Station, the oldest station in Odisha’s capital, grabbed the attention of people with a unique initiative of a ‘Public-Friendly-Park’ to introduce a good environment in the premises and build better relations between the police and public.

Chandaka Police Station which is five kilometres away from Bhubaneswar comes under the Commissionerate Police.

The in-charge of Chandaka police station, D K Biswal said, “People have a mindset against visiting police stations for any work, as they believe they are places of cruelty.

We have taken this initiative to change their mindset and want to provide a good environmental place to build a better relationship between police and the public,” Biswal said, who has been working here since February 2019.

Furthermore, the policeman said that they were also trying to reduce public grievances at the station. The newly-established park contains 50-60 varieties of flowers and is always open to visitors.

“It is the oldest police station in the capital which was established during the British rule in 1868. This police station was created to safeguard locals from Englishmen before independence”, Biswal said.