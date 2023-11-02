Bhupalpally Collector stresses adherence to ECI rules for smooth Assembly polls

He suggested that complaints received via the c-Vigil app be promptly communicated to field officers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:47 PM, Thu - 2 November 23

Bhupalpally Collector Bhavesh Mishra at a meeting on elections at the IDOC on Thursday.

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: District Collector and Election Officer Bhavesh Mishra emphasised strict adherence to the ECI‘s directives for the smooth conduct of the upcoming assembly elections in the district.

In a review meeting held on Thursday, he stressed the importance of committed election duties, emphasizing that no leaves would be granted at this time, with relaxation provided only under exceptional circumstances. He suggested that complaints received via the c-Vigil app be promptly communicated to field officers.

Furthermore, Mishra announced that election observer Kaushik Roy would be visiting the Bhupalapally assembly constituency for three days, beginning on Friday. He instructed the preparation of expense registers and reports based on the observers’ findings. The Collector also advised that necessary arrangements be made for the visits of election expenditure inspectors to the district, which would occur three times: November 3 to 5, November 9 to 30, and December 2 to 5.

Mishra called for proactive measures to print and distribute voter identity cards to new voters in the district. He emphasized the timely resolution of pending voter registration applications at the field level.

Regarding Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), ballot units, and control units in the district, Mishra urged the organization of necessary vehicles for sector officials from November 20. Additionally, he stressed the proper preparation of commissioning and polling materials for EVMs and careful storage of batteries, ensuring they are not placed in humid areas.

Mishra directed officers to provide details of staff who did not attend training sessions. He also emphasized the need to formulate plans for conducting the counting process.

Additional Collector Venkateswarlu, Revenue Division Officer Ramadevi, Election Nodal Officers, and other concerned officials attended the meeting.