Bhuvan Bam combines comedy with powerful message on domestic violence

By IANS Updated On - 12:16 PM, Fri - 10 November 23

Mumbai: In a move to shed light on a critical social issue, popular content creator Bhuvan Bam has unveiled a new video that combines his signature humour with a powerful message about domestic violence and abuse.

The video, which showcases Bhuvan’s comedic style, serves as a poignant reminder that domestic violence affects both men and women. It challenges the common misconception that men are always at fault in such situations.

Instead, Bhuvan urges viewers to consider the importance of hearing both sides of the story before passing judgment.

In a statement, he emphasised the gravity of the issue, stating, “Domestic violence is a serious problem that plagues our society, and it is imperative that we approach it with the seriousness and sensitivity it deserves. It is crucial that we don’t jump to conclusions and give every party involved a fair chance to be heard.”

Bhuvan added: “Regardless of gender, domestic violence is unequivocally unacceptable in any civilised society. When incidents are reported, they should be investigated with the utmost maturity and impartiality.”