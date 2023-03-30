IPL: Bhuvneshwar Kumar to captain SRH in first match

Sunrisers Hyderabad will play their opening match against Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad on Sunday

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:52 PM, Thu - 30 March 23

File Photo

New Delhi: Veteran India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL opener as designated skipper Aiden Markram is on national duty with South Africa.

The season will start on Friday with defending champions Gujarat Titans taking on three-time winners Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad. Sunrisers Hyderabad play their opening match against Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Markram is in South Africa for the two-match ODI series against Netherlands and will arrive in India only on April 3. The 33-year-old Bhuvneshwar has been with Sunrisers since their inception in 2013, and has led them in the past as well — in six games in 2019 and once in 2022.