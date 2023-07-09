‘Biased not fit to continue..’: Stalin complains to President about TN Governor

By IANS Published Date - 12:15 AM, Mon - 10 July 23

File Photo

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has written to President Droupadi Murmu, alleging that state Governor R.N. Ravi has proved himself to be biased and not fit to continue in the constitutional post.

He cited a communication from the Governor in which he dismissed the arrested minister Senthil Balaji from the council of ministers and later, the action was kept in abeyance. Stalin, in the letter to Murmu, termed this a “serious violation of the Constitution”. In the letter that runs 19 pages, Stalin lashed out against the Governor and said that the architects of the Constitution would never have imagined such abuse of power by the Governors.

A Tamil Nadu government release on Sunday said that the letter followed his earlier letters to the President that were handed over by the state Law Minister to the President. The Chief Minister also said that the Ravi was insulting the Constitution by terming one religion synonymous with the Indian identity. Stalin, in the letter, also noted the unnecessary delays in granting assent to Bills passed by the state Assembly, delay in granting sanction for prosecuting accused persons, and assuming political and ideological positions against stands taken by the elected state government were a matter of concern.

He also accused the Governor of interfering in the police investigation. In his scathing attack, Stalin alleged that the Governor had a deep hatred for Tamil, Tamil language and its culture. He also said that Ravi was known as a “non-performing” Governor during his stint in Nagaland.

The Chief Minister in the letter also said that he was leaving it to the President’s notice on whether it was appropriate for the Ravi to continue in the Constitutional post to protect the sentiments of those who framed the Indian Constitution.