Tamil Nadu multiplex theatres are no longer screening ‘The Kerala Story’

The multiplex owners have cited potential law and order issues and lack of reception from the general public as reasons for the move.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:03 PM, Sun - 7 May 23

Hyderabad: Since the trailer launch, The Kerala Story movie has sparked controversy across the country. Apart from the controversy, the movie is getting a good response from netizens and has also opened with a good box office collection.

‘The Kerala Story’ will not be screened in Tamil Nadu multiplex theatres starting today. The multiplex owners have cited potential law and order issues and lack of reception from the general public as reasons for the move.

The movie release in Chennai was protested on May 6 by the Tamil Nadu nationalist party Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK). NTK cadres were taken into custody by the police after they entered the theatre to protest inside against the showing of The Kerala Story.

In the protest, they were holding NTK flags and signing slogans to ban the movie from the screen. According to ANI, party leader Seeman also appealed to the owners of theatres to stop screening the movie and encouraged viewers not to go see it.