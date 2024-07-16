Biden admits it was ‘mistake’ to say he wanted to put ‘bull’s-eye’ on Trump

Argues that the rhetoric from his opponent was more incendiary while warning that Trump remained a threat to democratic institutions

By AP Published Date - 16 July 2024, 08:13 AM

US President Joe Biden walks over to speak with reporters at Andrews Air Force Base. — Photo:AP

Washington: President Joe Biden told NBC News in an interview Monday that it was a “mistake” to say he wanted to put a “bull’s-eye” on Republican nominee Donald Trump, but argued that the rhetoric from his opponent was more incendiary while warning that Trump remained a threat to democratic institutions.

The remark in question came during a private call with donors last week as Biden had been scrambling to shore up his imperiled candidacy with key party constituencies. During that conversation, Biden declared he was “done” talking about his poor debate performance and said it was “time to put Trump in the bull’s-eye,” saying Trump has gotten far too little scrutiny on his stances, rhetoric and lack of campaigning.

The NBC interview — during which, at times, Biden grew defensive under questions about his fitness for office — came as the President and his reelection team prepared to resume full-throttle campaigning after a brief pause following the weekend assassination attempt on Trump. The President and his campaign let loose a flurry of criticism after the GOP nominee announced freshman Sen JD Vance of Ohio as his running mate.

“He’s a clone of Trump on the issues,” Biden told reporters as he headed to Nevada for a series of speeches and campaign events. “I don’t see any difference.” He expanded on that during the NBC interview, telling Lester Holt that Vance has the same policies as Trump when it comes to abortion, taxes and climate change, adding, “He signed onto the Trump agenda, which he should, if he’s running with Trump.”