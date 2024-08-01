Big Boss winner Pallavi Prashanth helps farmer’s widow in Medak

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 August 2024, 08:54 PM

Big boss season-7 winner Pallavi Prasanthi presented Rs 20,000 cash to farmers family at Chinna Shankarampet in Medak district on Thursday.

Medak: Big Boss season-7 winner Pallavi Prashanth came to the rescue of the widow of a farmer, Daduvai Parameshwar (32), who had died by suicide at Chinna Shankarampet mandal headquarters recently.

Coming to know about the struggles of Parameshwar’s widow Shankaramma and her three daughters, Prashanth visited their residence at Chinna Shankarampet on Thursday and handed over Rs.20,000. Parameshwar had hanged himself on June 5, as the family was in deep financial crisis. The couple had three daughters all aged below 10 years. The family thanked Prashanth. Teacher and social worker Puli Raju, Little Soldiers Foundation founder Karnati Naresh, and others were present.