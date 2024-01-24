‘Bigg Boss 17’: Vicky Jain eliminated, Ankita Lokhande secures finalist spot

In the most recent episode, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Vicky, Ankita, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Mahshetty were summoned to the activity room for the season's final nominations and eviction.

By IANS Published Date - 24 January 2024, 02:00 PM

Mumbai: Days before the grand finale of reality show ‘Bigg Boss 17‘ on January 28, Vicky Jain, who made it to the top 6 has been evicted.

In the latest episode, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Vicky, Ankita, Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mahshetty were asked to come to the activity room for the final nominations and eviction for the season.

The housemates were called one-by-one to take out their fate which were hanging inside birdhouses. Abhishek was declared as the first finalist, followed by Munawar and Mannara.

Later, Ankita, Vicky and Arun were called. Vicky said he was eliminated, leaving Ankita very shocked and sad. She was seen crying and not letting him go.

Before Vicky stepped out of the house, he told everyone to take care of Ankita, who in return said don’t party when he is out.

She also shared that she finds Vicky as the winner as he played really well as he came without any following. And added that from now on, she will be called Vicky Jain’s wife.