Bigg Boss winner Munawar Faruqui among 14 detained in Mumbai raid

Mumbai Police registered a case against Faruqi and 13 others, but later released Faruqi after the case was filed.

By ANI Published Date - 27 March 2024, 11:00 AM

Mumbai: Stand-up comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui was among 14 people detained by Mumbai police in a late Tuesday night raid on a hookah parlour in the Fort area in south Mumbai, officials said on Wednesday.

According to Mumbai Police, a case was registered against Faruqi and 13 more people. Faruqui was later let off after the case was lodged.

“Though it was a bailable offence, the police gave a notice and let Faruqui go. The police are investigating the matter,” the police said.

“Our team raided a hookah bar in Mumbai after getting information about tobacco being used in under the guise of herbal. After examining the things found there, a case was registered and 14 people were taken into custody. Faruqui was also among the people,” an official said.

Munawar was one of the most popular contestants of the 17th season of the Colors show. He hogged the limelight ever since he entered the Bigg Boss house.