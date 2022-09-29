Bigg Boss 6: To-be-dad Revanth overwhelmed as he participates in wife’s ‘seemantham’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:11 PM, Thu - 29 September 22

Hyderabad: People say distance doesn’t matter when two souls are united! This was certainly proven true in the ‘Bigg Boss’ house. To-be-parents LV Revanth and his wife Anvitha were brought together, albeit virtually, as they celebrated Anivtha’s ‘Seemantham’ (baby shower) together.

Revanth was very touched as ‘Bigg Boss’ surprised him by setting up a ‘Seemantham’ celebration in the house so he could celebrate alongside his wife and family while watching them live on video! The singer was so overjoyed and grateful for this kind gesture by ‘Bigg Boss’ and his housemates joining in his joy and participating with him in the ceremony that he even said that this experience was equal to winning the show for him!

Anvitha too was delighted to have shared this precious moment with her husband who sent some bangles, fruits, and sweets for her!

Will Revanth want to stay on in the house despite missing his wife so much and will he last till the end? To know more, catch the latest episode of ‘Bigg Boss Telugu’ Monday to Friday at 10 pm and Saturday and Sunday at 9pm only on Star MAA.