Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to make tours across India for opposition unity

These people (BJP) have no contribution in the freedom struggle and hence they want to change the history of the country," Nitish Kumar said

By IANS Published Date - 09:00 AM, Sat - 15 April 23

File Photo

Patna: After his visit to Delhi to meet prominent opposition leaders, Bihar Chief Nitish Kumar on Friday said that he had decided to go across the country to unite opposition parties.

Addressing a gathering at the JD-U office here on the occasion of B.R. Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, he made a dig at the Narendra Modi government, saying that people sitting at the Center do not believe in work, but only believe in publicity.

“We believe in work and doing many things for the welfare of common people. On the other hand, people sitting in the Centre have nothing to do with the work. They just want to do advertisements. These people have no contribution in the freedom struggle and hence they want to change the history of the country,” he said.

As Nitish Kumar reached the JD-U office, he was given a grand welcome with rose petals showered on him and the chant of slogan ‘Desh ka PM kaisa ho Nitish Kumar jaisa ho’.

On his Delhi visit, he said: “We have had deep discussions with leaders of Congress, AAP and left parties. All of them agreed on opposition unity. I have decided to visit across the country to unite the maximum number of people of the opposition parties.

“I have been advocating for opposition unity ever since the formation of the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar. Everyone appreciated my decision to leave the NDA. I was waiting for the call for 7 months and when they (Congress leaders) called me, I went there and interacted with them.”

Also Read Opinion: Probability of Modi vs Nitish