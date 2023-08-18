Bihar: Journalist shot dead in Araria district

Journalist Vimal Kumar Yadav was shot dead by unidentified people in Araria district of Bihar early on Friday, police said.

By PTI Published Date - 02:40 PM, Fri - 18 August 23

Patna: A journalist was shot dead by unidentified people in Araria district of Bihar early on Friday, police said.

Vimal Kumar Yadav (35), who worked for a Hindi daily, was killed at his residence in Premnagar village.

“The assailants knocked at the gates of Yadav’s house around 5.30 am and opened fire as soon as he opened the gates,” the Bihar Police tweeted.

Yadav died on the spot, where the district police chief and the SHO of Raniganj, the police station concerned, rushed upon hearing the news.

“The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. An investigation is underway. Forensic experts and the dog squad have been called in. The deceased was said to be involved in an old dispute with a neighbour. All angles are being probed into,” said Ashok Kumar Singh, the Superintendent of Police for Araria.

When journalists approached Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna with queries about the incident, he said, “I felt really sad and immediately asked officials concerned to look into the incident”.

“The matter is being probed and the culprits will be brought to book,” asserted the CM.

However, the opposition lashed out at the government and claimed the incident showed “democracy is in danger in Bihar”. “Criminals are roaming freely while innocent citizens, including journalists, and even police personnel are being killed in Bihar,” alleged state BJP president Samrat Choudhary.

“What has happened in Araria is, indeed, tragic. But such incidents have become the norm since the ‘ghamandia’ (arrogant) Mahagathbandhan led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad formed the government in the state,” said the BJP leader whose party shared power in the stage till a year ago.

Former Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan, who has realigned with the BJP-led NDA, said, “Nitish Kumar and his allies keep shouting that democracy is under attack in Bihar. But they are unable to protect the fourth estate.”

Referring to the killing of a police officer recently in Samastipur, Paswan said, “The common Bihari gave up all hopes from Nitish Kumar long back. But his government cannot protect even the police and the press.”