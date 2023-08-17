Senior Journalist and political analyst CHVM Krishna Rao passes away at 64

Krishna Rao's remarkable 47-year career was a testament to his unwavering dedication to the field of journalism.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:16 PM, Thu - 17 August 23

Hyderabad: Senior journalist and eminent political analyst CHVM Krishna Rao garu passed away here on Thursday. He was 64.

Krishna Rao’s journey began as a stinger in 1975, and he quickly rose through the ranks, leaving an indelible mark on the English and Telugu daily newspapers he contributed to, including Eenadu, Andhraprabha, Andhrabhoomi, Deccan Chronicle, and The New Indian Express. His longest and most impactful role was as the chief of the news bureau for Deccan Chronicle, where he served for 18+ years.

Known affectionately as “Babai” by his dear ones, Krishna Rao’s keen insights earned him respect throughout the journalistic community.

Tragically, his battle with cancer over the past year, ended all too soon. He is survived by his wife, son, daughter, and two grandchildren.