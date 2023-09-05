| Bihar Teachers Of State Run Schools Wear Black Badges To Work In Protest Against Govt

Bihar: Teachers of state-run schools wear black badges to work in protest against govt

Teachers of state-run schools in Bihar wore black bands and badges to work on Teachers' Day in protest over a host of issues.

By PTI Published Date - 01:47 PM, Tue - 5 September 23

Teachers of state-run schools in Bihar wore black bands and badges to work on Teachers' Day in protest over a host of issues.

Patna: Teachers of state-run schools in Bihar wore black bands and badges to work on Teachers’ Day in protest over a host of issues, including action against some of their colleagues who raised their voice against the government.

Fifteen teachers’ associations unanimously decided to protest against the government, and teachers of all 75,309 state-run schools wore black bands and badges to work, convener of TET Primary Teachers’ Association Raju Singh told PTI.

The protesting teachers participated in all academic activities at their schools wearing the bands and badges, he said.

“We want immediate withdrawal of all departmental action, including suspension, initiated against the teachers who raised their voices against recent decisions of the government, including the reduction in the number of holidays during the festive season,” he said.

“We want that all contractual teachers to be regularised,” he added.

Singh also said that they demand the department should immediately stop engaging school teachers in other governmental activities, including election-related works.

“Teachers have already started resigning in areas where they are being engaged in non-teaching activities. The department’s decision to withdraw the controversial order on holidays due to our pressure is a partial win. Our agitation will continue till all our demands are not accepted,” he said.

The teachers will burn effigies of CM Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav outside block offices across the state on September 9, Singh said.

The Education Department on Monday withdrew the controversial order to reduce the number of holidays during the upcoming festive season from 23 to 11.