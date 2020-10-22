Bike mechanic arrested for kidnap and murder of minor boy in Mahabubabad

Kusuma Deekshith Reddy (9), the elder son of Ranjith Reddy and Vasantha, of Krishna Colony in the town, was kidnapped by unidentified persons on Sunday evening (October 19),

Mahabubabad: Causing lifelong misery to the parents, the kidnaper murdered a nine-year-old boy of Krishna Colony of Mahabubabad town, who was abducted on Sunday night. The police have taken a bike mechanic into custody in connection with the kidnap and murder of the boy.

Kusuma Deekshith Reddy (9), the elder son of Ranjith Reddy and Vasantha, of Krishna Colony in the town, was kidnapped by unidentified persons on Sunday evening (October 19), while he was playing outside their house with a friend.

Disclosing the details of the gruesome incident, Superintendent of Police (SP) Nandyala Koti Reddy here on Thursday said that they had found the body of the boy on the Danamayya gutta (hillock) near Annaram village of Kesamudram mandal, which is about four 4 km away from Mahabubabad in the wee hours of Thursday.

“We have also taken the accused, who has been identified as Manda Sagar (23), a bike mechanic of Shanigapuram village near Mahabubabad town, into custody in connection with the kidnap and murder of the boy. To lead a lavish life by earning easy money, Sagar had resorted to this crime. He strangulated the innocent boy to death within two hours after the kidnap as he feared that he would be caught by the police,” the SP said adding that Sagar was living in the same neighbourhood of Ranjith Reddy at his native village Shanigapuram and known to the family members of Ranjith Reddy including the boy.

“The accused has confessed to the crime saying that he himself went to Krishna Colony and picked the boy up and took him to the hillock,” the SP said and added that they had taken more time in cracking the case as the accused avoided the routes where the CCTV cameras were installed, and also left no other clues. The accused Sagar was working as a bike mechanic besides running an automobile shop at Moodu Kotla centre in Mahabubabad town. “We are, however, interrogating the accused to get to more details about the incident. We will give the details in the evening or tomorrow,” the SP said and added that the Task Force wing and Cyber Crime wing police of Warangal commissionerate and Hyderabad had helped them in cracking the case using the technology. It is said that the kidnapper had called the boy’s parents using an app online.

Though the kidnapper called the mother of Deekshith on Sunday night from a private number and demanded a ransom of Rs 45 lakhs to set the boy free, he had indeed murdered him by Sunday 8 pm itself, according to the police. However, it is also suspected that some relatives of the boy’s family were behind the kidnap and murder. Boy’s father Ranjith Reddy has been working with a vernacular news channel. The police said that they would ensure most suitable punishment for the accused in this heinous crime. The SP along with other police officials has also inspected the scene of offence at the Danamayya Gutta.

