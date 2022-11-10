Birmingham City University to honour singer Shankar Mahadevan with a doctorate

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street made the announcement on behalf of the university, before the globally acclaimed playback singer was formally invited to receive the university’s highest honour at a ceremony in 2023.

Hyderabad: The award-winning Indian singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan is set to receive an honorary doctorate from Birmingham City University (BCU) for his outstanding contribution to music and the arts.

Speaking at a trade mission event in Mumbai, West Midlands Mayor Andy Street made the announcement on behalf of the university, before the globally acclaimed playback singer (and member of the celebrated Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy songwriting trio) was formally invited to receive the university’s highest honour at a ceremony in 2023.

Shankar Mahadevan said: “This is truly a special moment for me. It’s something new and takes some time for me to digest this feeling. When I started my career, never did I expect that one day I would be awarded a doctorate for music. I am looking forward to some amazing music being created between Indian musicians whom I represent and musicians from the West Midlands. We’ve heard musicians from the Conservatoire perform especially for us at our visit and it was just outstanding – I saw a beautiful collaboration that will happen.”

An accomplished engineer-turned-musician, Shankar Mahadevan’s melodious singing and compositions have captivated audiences in India and around the world for over three decades. His repertoire encompasses Indipop, film, folk and spiritual music as well as Indian classical music, jazz and world music.

At the Mumbai trade mission event, BCU Deputy Vice-Chancellor Professor Julian Beer, via video link, formally invited the music industry figure to receive the award at a ceremony in 2023.

Professor Beer said: “I am delighted to have extended the invitation for Shankar to come over to Birmingham in the New Year to receive his Honorary Doctorate in person.”

Mayor Andy Street said: “Given the strength of the Indian diaspora in our region, it’s wonderful to celebrate the ‘living bridge’ between India and the West Midlands by honouring Shankar Mahadevan – a titan of film and music. I hope it will encourage greater cultural and educational collaboration in the months and years ahead.”

Birmingham City University will confer an honorary doctorate on Shankar Mahadevan at a ceremony in 2023, and the singer and composer will lead on several collaborative projects at the University’s Royal Birmingham Conservatoire and STEAMhouse creative hubs.