Deepika Padukone launches her self-care brand, 82°E

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:28 PM, Thu - 10 November 22

82°E reflects Deepika's journey and experience as a modern woman who is rooted in India but global in her outlook.

Hyderabad: Global icon Deepika Padukone launches her self-care brand, 82°E today. A pioneering advocate of mental, physical and emotional well-being, through her brand, the actor-entrepreneur will offer premium, high-performance products that make the practice of self-care a simple, effective, and enjoyable part of everyday life.

82°E reflects Deepika’s journey and experience as a modern woman who is rooted in India but global in her outlook. The brand will launch with skincare as its inaugural category this month. 82°E’s skincare products are formulated by in-house experts and each product combines an Indian ingredient with a scientific compound – made into a powerful formula.

Taking to social media, she shared, “Two years ago we set out to create a modern self-care brand that is born in India, for the world. Pronounced eighty-two east, our brand is inspired by the standard meridian that runs longitudinally through India and shapes our relationship with the rest of the world. At @82e.official , we are on a mission to make the practice of self-care a simple, joyful and effective part of your everyday. And while this journey of discovery and learning has been mine so far, I’m thrilled to finally share it with all of you.

With Love & Gratitude,

Deepika Padukone

Co-Founder, 82°E

#82e(sic)”

The launch of 82°E also marks Padukone’s foray into full-fledged entrepreneurship, expanding her mission to leave behind a distinguished legacy and to inspire people to live authentic lives beyond her professional endeavors as an actor, producer, and mental health advocate.