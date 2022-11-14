Bismil’s euphonic sound, combined with his love for music as an art, wins hearts

Fortunately, the world has seen so many new refreshing changes across sectors in the last few years. It is overwhelming to also see how people have embraced them and tried to walk hand-in-hand with these positive changes taking place, letting them move with the times. On one side, where people are trying to fit into new cultures and changes; on the other hand, there are a few who are making all possible efforts to make old cultures still feel relevant to the world. When it comes to music, there have been a few performers who need a special shout out because they not only make sure to give their listeners something new to hook on to but also ensure to keep them attached to the “roots” by making music more relevant, while still sticking to their traditional genres, like Bismil, aka Mohd Asif has been doing in the music world with his excellence in the Sufi music genre.

Bismil, who has hit tracks on Spotify, spares no effort in winning hearts with his Shayaris, Qawwalis, and Sufi Music says, “It is great to be a part of new cultures and even greater to choose to keep evolving in different aspects of life, but I believe we can all do that while stilling staying attached to where we come from. I think more than westernizing things; it is time to modernize it, keeping the original essence in music, which is something I have been trying to do since I started my career with small gigs.”

Adding further, Bismil (@bismil.live) says, “Over the years, though I have enjoyed music from different genres, I have always felt passionate about the Sufi genre and have felt a certain belonging to it, which is one of the major reasons that have always motivated me to keep innovating in the same, so that I reach through hearts of people belonging to all generations, catering to their music needs that on one side feels cultural, but on the other refreshing and relevant as well.”

Along with the CEO and Founder of Yours Eventfully, Vibhor Hasija, they perform with their team, “Bismil Ki Mehfil,” which is all about spreading across Sufi music, its power, and its true essence.