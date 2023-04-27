Bitten by love: Why Netflix’s ‘Tooth Pari…’ is a must-watch

Hyderabad: Netflix‘s recently-dropped series ‘Tooth Pari: When Love Bites’ promises a fresh and exciting twist to the classic vampire-human love story. Starring the talented Shantanu Maheshwari and Tanya Maniktala, the show explores an impossible love story that unfolds when Roy (Shantanu Maheshwari), an ‘Uppar’ ki duniya ka dentist, meets Rumi (Tanya Maniktala), ‘Neeche’ ki duniya ki vampire.

The series will transfer you to a fantasy world filled with passion, danger, mystery and love.

Falling in love with a vampire is not normal. In fact, normal is boring. The idea of being attracted to someone who is centuries old, immortal, and drinks blood is, at best, an unrealistic-yet-intriguing fantasy. But if you are looking for some love advice here, our dentist-cum-closeted chef Roy has got you covered.

Roy portrays his human characteristics brilliantly, while Tanya’s fanged femme fatale is in constant battle with her inner demons and forbidden attraction towards Roy. Their love is not without its challenges as Shantanu must grapple with the frightening reality that his soulmate is no mere mortal, but a creature of the night.

Actor Shantanu Maheshwari, essaying the role of Roy, shares some quirky and fun tips to fall in love with a vampire. According to him, “Falling in love with a vampire is not as complicated as it sounds. Just be yourself, accept the non-human powers, and don’t forget to carry garlic with you (laughs).”

“As they say, love knows no bounds. So, while it may seem unconventional, don’t be afraid to follow your heart and explore the possibilities that love between a human and a vampire can bring. After all, who said love had to be boring and conventional,” he adds.

About his co-star, Shantanu says, “Working alongside the talented Tanya Maniktala was an absolute joy. Our mutual trust made collaboration easy and brought out the best in our performances. Although our characters face their fair share of challenges, at the end of the day, love is love and I am grateful to have shared the screen and played this unique love story with such a talented co-star.”

