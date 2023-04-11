Netflix drops a ‘fang’tastic trailer of ‘Tooth Pari: When Love Bites’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:09 PM, Tue - 11 April 23

Hyderabad: What happens when a beautiful vampire falls in love with a shy, faint-hearted, yet a lousy dentist? Sparks fly! Their love is a forbidden one, the kind that can result in a delirious clash of worlds, threatening to tear them apart.

Welcome to the world of ‘Tooth Pari: When Love Bites’ – a romantic fantasy thriller from Netflix, produced by Endemol Shine India, and created and directed by Pratim Dasgupta. Starring Shantanu Maheshwari and Tanya Maniktala as the endearing Roy and Rumi, ‘Tooth Pari: When Love Bites’ will stream on Netflix starting April 20.

It all starts when Rumi, the rebellious vampire from ‘Neeche’ breaks one of her fangs during a hunt and landed at a human dentist Roy’s clinic. While it turns out to be a ‘meet cute’ for this couple, what follows is worth a watch. Set in Kolkata, this romantic fantasy thriller promises a ‘love bite’ you will never forget!

From a modern-day Wicca and the leader of Cutmundus, Luna Luka (Revathy), who is hell-bent on exposing the vampires to Sub-Inspector Kartik (Sikandar Kher) getting entangled in an untoward case that can cost him his job – this clash of ‘upar’ and ‘neeche’ is surprising, shocking, riveting and will get your heart racing. Being irresistibly drawn to each other, will Roy and Rumi’s love triumph over everything else?

Speaking about the trailer launch, Shantanu Maheshwari expressed, “The trailer only scratches the surface of what’s in store for the viewers in this impossible love story. It’s a romantic thriller with subtle hints of comedy weaved into the vampire genre.”

Tanya Maniktala further added, “I’m thrilled to be a part of this project and can’t wait for audiences to see the story unfold. We believe the uniqueness of the story will appeal to lovers of different genres, from romance to fantasy to thriller.”

The romantic fantasy thriller series will also see Adil Hussain, Saswata Chatterjee and Tillotama Shome, amongst others in a never-seen-before avatar.

