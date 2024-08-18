BJP-BRS merger claims Congress handiwork, says Bandi Sanjay

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 August 2024, 06:07 PM

Hyderabad: Rubbishing reports of the BJP-BRS merger, Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay on Sunday clarified that no efforts were being made to merge BRS with BJP and that all claims about merger were false and misleading.

Speaking to the media, Sanjay said all talks about BRS-BJP merger were an attempt by the Congress to divert the attention of the people from the core issues and six guarantees. “What is BJP going to gain by merging BRS. BJP is not interested in joining hands with BRS. Their ideology is totally different from BJP. Ours is a cadre based party, whereas BRS is run by a family,” he said.

The BJP MP claimed that efforts were being made to merge BRS with the Congress. “BRS MLAs joining Congress is a part of the plan. Both the parties have worked together in the past and their ideologies are also similar,” he said.

Coming down heavily on the Congress government for its failure to implement crop loan waiver, Sanjay alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had deceived farmers by not providing crop loan waiver to all the farmers. “BJP will fight on behalf of farmers. We will not rest until all the farmers receive crop loan waiver amounts,” he said.