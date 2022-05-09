BJP clarifies on poll pacts in Andhra Pradesh

Published Date - 05:34 PM, Mon - 9 May 22

Source: Twitter/Somu Veerraju.

Eluru: State BJP president Somu Veerraju has said that his party was clear on poll pacts in Andhra Pradesh.

Talking to reporters here on Monday, he remarked that BJP had ‘pact with people’ and if required, it would have poll agreement with the Jana Sena Party of film actor Pawan Kalyan.

Asked if the Telugu Desam Party and Jana Sena Party would have any poll alliance, he said that it was up to Pawan Kalyan to provide the answer.

Veerraju said that the BJP had taken up several great programmes in the country and based on this, the party would seek people’s mandate.

“Development of Andhra Pradesh is important to us and we are sure to come to power here in 2024,” he stated.

