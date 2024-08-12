BJP demands judicial probe into Sunkishala incident

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 August 2024, 05:27 PM

BJP Legislative Party Leader A Maheshwar Reddy

Hyderabad: Blaming the construction firm Megha Engineering for the collapse of the retaining wall at the Sunkishala project in Nagarjuna Sagar, BJP Legislative Party Leader A Maheshwar Reddy demanded the State government to blacklist the company and order a judicial probe into the incident.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Maheshwar Reddy said the State government should make the Megha company compensate for the collapse of the retaining wall of the Sunkishala project. Criticising Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for not taking action against the company, he alleged that the Chief Minister was getting commission from Megha company, hence he was not taking action against it.

“Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand States are going to polls soon. Hence to get funds, the CM was trying to use Megha company,”he alleged.

The BJPLP leader warned that if the State government failed to act against the Megha company, BJP would take legal action against the company and the State government.